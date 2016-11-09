Ebony Magazine honors FedEx executive

FedEx has landed in the national spotlight again, this time for one of their executives making a difference.

Matthew Thorton III, FedEx senior vice president of U.S. operations, has been named to Ebony Magazine's Power 100 list of the world's most influential and inspiring African Americans.

Not only was he named to the list for his position at FedEx, but he was also chosen for being a man whose decisions affect a large part of domestic commerce.

"Ebony has a long history of celebrating and honoring the true heroes of the black community through the Power 100," Shannon Brown, senior vice president and chief Human Resources and Diversity officer at FedEx Express, said. "Matthew has been a friend and colleague for more than 30 years. I can't think of anyone more deserving of this distinguished recognition."

Ebony Magazine started the Power 100 list in 1985.

