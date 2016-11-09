Arson leaves one man injured

A man was taken to the hospital after being injured in a house fire in the 800 block of Annie Place.

The fire broke out Wednesday shortly after 7 a.m. at the one story wood-frame home. One man received second degree burns on his right leg and was taken to Regional Medical Center Burn Unit for treatment.

Memphis firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in just under 15 minutes. Officials said the cause of the fire was arson.

The fire was set in the living room of the home.

The home did not have a working smoke alarm. The fire caused $11,000 worth of damage to the home and $5,500 worth of damage to contents inside the home.

Investigators are still looking into who set the fire and the arson is still under investigation.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

