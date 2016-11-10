First flu case diagnosed in Mississippi

The state of Mississippi has seen its first case of the flu, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

The first case of influenza (flu) came from a patient in Central Mississippi. This is the first case of the flu detected through MSDH's influenza surveillance system.

Healthcare providers conduct their own flu testing.

"This not only indicates that flu is present in the state, but it also services as a reminder that now is the time to get your flu shot if you haven't done so already," MSDH Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said. "The flu shot takes one to two weeks to produce immunity, and flu season usually peaks in January through March in Mississippi."

Beginning this year, the adult flu vaccine will no longer be offered at county health department clinics except for those who are underinsured and uninsured and who meet certain high-risk criteria.

The flu shots can be obtained through private physicians and pharmacies.

The MSDH said although the vaccination is the best protection against the flu, basic infection control measures can also reduce the spread of flu and should be taken whether or not individuals are vaccinated. These measures include covering your mouth when coughing and sneezing, staying at home when you or your children are sick, and washing your hands frequently.

According to MSDH, an estimated 3,000-49,000 people die each year from the flu and more than 200,000 are hospitalized.

