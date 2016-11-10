President-elect Trump meets with President Obama, transition begins

The transition of power is underway after Tuesday night's election of the next President of the United States.

President-elect Donald Trump went to Washington D.C. on Thursday to meet with President Barack Obama.

Both said the meeting was productive and discussions centered around situations at home and abroad. Throughout the meeting, Trump emphasized he has three top priorities: immigration, healthcare, and jobs.

The two appeared to media following the meeting. Obama pledged to help Trump become successful and to provide any assistance or guidance he can to the new president.

"We now are going to want to do everything we can to help you succeed," Obama said to Trump. "If you succeed, the country succeeds."

Trump called Obama a 'good man' and said he would be consulting with Obama throughout his term in office on various issues.

Trump said he and his team are ready to get started.

"In fact, truthfully, we can't get started fast enough," Trump said.

President-elect Donald Trump and President Obama's meeting was not the only meeting held Thursday at the White House. While the president and president-elect talked policy, First Lady Michelle Obama welcomed the future first lady Melania Trump.

NBC National Correspondent Peter Alexander tweeted the photo of the two women together.

BREAKING: First look at @FLOTUS and the next First Lady, Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/xpTkWPPIte — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) November 10, 2016

The meeting between the current and future president appeared to have been cordial and productive. On the other hand, protests have erupted in multiple cities.

From Seattle, New York City, to San Francisco, protests erupted following the election decision.

Thousands of high school students walked out of class and protested in San Francisco.

The typical chant of the protesters throughout the nation is "not my president."

