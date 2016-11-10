NHL brings moment of unity, 19K fans sing National Anthem

The day following the election that left many rejoicing, while others angered and devastated. The St. Louis Blues took a step to help bring unity while honoring the men and women of the Armed Forces on Wednesday.

Prior to the Blues taking the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks in St. Louis, the flag was brought out to center by members of the United States military. In addition, each branch of the Armed Forces was represented with their flag and a member of their branch. But, it was what the announcer said next that, just for a moment, brought unity among 19,000 Americans under one roof. He asked for the fans to be the ones to sing the National Anthem.

"Ladies and gentlemen tonight we ask for your participation as we come together to honor our nation's veterans. Retired Petty Officer First Class Gerald Wilson will start us tonight and will then step aside as we ask all 19,000 of you fans in attendance to honor the contribution and the courage of those who have worn our nation's uniform with pride," he said. "Whether you bleed blue or wear the red, regardless of your political affiliation, we ask that you show both your pride in being an American and your thanks and appreciation for all of our country's veterans."

CLICK HERE: To watch the video

The Scottrade Center rang out with the voices of 19,000 hockey fans in unison singing the Star Spangled Banner.

For a moment chaos, anger, division, and hatred ceased....they were just Americans.

