Beyond the dish: Andrea’s Cooktales explores the stories behind the food

Always salt as you go. Sound advice from a woman who has used family history and a flare for creativity in everything she crafts and creates.

Andrea LeTard, of Andrea’s Cooktales, has built her brand around “next-generation southern” cooking – fun and fundamentally southern with a modern twist using fine, fresh, and unexpected ingredients. In just a little over 2 years, she has built quite the little empire for herself, from her own YouTube channel to her own party and cocktail hosting business. Many of her recipes are inspired by family heirloom cookbooks, which she still uses to this day.

Building a brand for yourself isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do, but Andrea has gone all-in, being very active on social media and her own website.

She joined me in-studio today to share her wonderful story and to show us a few of her homemade and easy creations for holiday party appetizers. The full recipes are posted below.

Andrea’s recipes have been featured on The Today Show and she was chosen as a Top 100 contestant on MasterChef Season 6. She has a master’s degree in journalism and uses her writing background as a culinary contributor and recipe developer for several local magazines in Memphis.

_____

Baked Brie w/ Balsamic Pomegranate Sauce

Grocery list:

1 (8 oz) Brie wheel

1/2 cup Balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt

1/3 cup pomegranate seeds

Crackers and sliced apples for serving

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place Brie wheel on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until it slightly starts to ooze.

While Brie is baking, bring balsamic to a slight boil with a dash of kosher salt in a small saucepan. Simmer until it reduces and becomes slightly thick but not too syrupy.

Place Brie on a serving tray and drizzle with the balsamic reduction and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds. Serve with crackers and sliced apples.

Goat Cheese Dates



Grocery List:

20-30 dates - pit removed and sliced in half

Smoked salt

8-10 oz goat cheese - room temperature

1/4 cup milk or cream

40-60 whole pecans - roasted

Balsamic reduction for drizzling

Directions:

Heat a grill pan over high heat. Sprinkle dates liberally with smoked salt on the sliced side. Grill dates for 2 minutes on each side. Let cool.

Combine goat cheese, milk or cream, and a dash of smoked salt until smooth. Fill each date with some of the goat cheese mixture. Top each with a pecan and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Herb Ricotta Crostini w Pink Peppercorns

Grocery list:

1/2 loaf French bread

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kosher salt

8 oz Ricotta cheese (visit my website for an easy homemade ricotta that will knock your socks off)

3 tbsp chopped herbs (basil and parsley)

Zest from 2 lemons

2 1/2 tbsp pink peppercorns

Honey, for drizzling

Directions:



Heat oven to 400 degrees. Slice bread into 1/2 inch crostini pieces. Place on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, and lightly sprinkle with salt. Bake for about 7 minutes or until golden and crisp.



In a medium bowl, combine the ricotta, herbs, lemon zest, and a dash of kosher salt until smooth. Crush pink peppercorns in a plastic bag or using a mortar and pestle.

When crostinis are cooled, spread ricotta cheese evenly over each piece, sprinkle lightly with pink peppercorns, and drizzle with honey.

Andrew Kozak

