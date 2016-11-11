Crash at I-240 and Mt. Moriah slows traffic - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Crash at I-240 and Mt. Moriah slows traffic

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A crash involving multiple vehicles caused traffic to slow on Interstate 240.

The crash happened at I-240 and Mt. Moriah at approximately 3:19 p.m. 

The crash has since been cleared.

