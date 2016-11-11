FedEx to deliver Christmas Trees to troops

FedEx announced they will once again be hosting their Trees for Troops program.

It's the 12th year the Memphis-based giant has held the program.

Since 2005, FedEx has shipped more than 176,000 real Christmas Trees to service members and their families.

This year, another 18,000 will be added to that number.

The trees are donated and delivered to 65 military bases leading up to Christmas.

