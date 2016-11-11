Business donates $1.25M to Mid-South Food Bank

The holidays are right around the corner and just in time for the smell is turkey, the Mid-South Food Bank is getting a large donation. It's an early Christmas present for the Food Bank that ensures those in need are able to eat.

International Paper is donating $1.25 million dollars to help those in need.

The donation will be used to consolidate the Food Bank's three existing warehouses into a larger facility.

WMC Action News 5 is proud to be partner with the Mid-South Food Bank for the Holiday Food Drive.

