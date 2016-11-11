Gunmen on the run after home invasion

Memphis Police Department is looking for four people who robbed a man during a home invasion.

On Wednesday, November 9, police said a 58-year-old man parked his vehicle in his driveway as he was arriving home. The man said he was unloading his vehicle when a man came up to him.

The man held him at gunpoint and demanded money.

The victim said he told the robber he didn't have any money. But, the robber was joined by three more men.

The four men forced the victim into his home at gunpoint. They stole electronics, cell phones, money, and two vehicles before running away.

They took a 2015 green Subaru Impreza, with TN tags W4273F and a 2000 black Toyota Avalon. The Toyota had TN tags S6715C.

The Subaru was recovered the next day.

Police released surveillance footage of the men at a convenience store.

The first suspect is described as a black male, in his early 20s, 5'9'', 150lbs, with a slim build. He was wearing a multi-colored hoodie with a zig-zag pattern across the chest. He had a black handgun with him.

The second man is described as a black male, early 20s, 5'10'', with a slim build. He was wearing a dark purple hoodie and had a black handgun.

The third man is described as a black male, in his early 20s, 5'9'', weighing 150 lbs. He also had a slim build and was wearing an unknown color hoodie with a white and brown pattern. He had an AK47 style assault rifle with him.

The four man is described as a black male, early 20s, 5'10'', and weighed around 150 lbs. He had a slim build. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie with dark pants and a red fabric belt. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.

The men were later captured on surveillance video when they used the victim's stolen credit card.

If you know anything about these individuals or the crime, call Memphis Police.

