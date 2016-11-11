Cop Stop founder honored by Germantown

A new program for emergency responders in Germantown is getting rave reviews after opening its doors for those working overnight.

She started a program that was aimed at giving back to those who serve the community. Thursday, those who she serves honored her.

Joanna Young, Founder of Cop Stop, was presented with the annual Jo Reed Community Service Award during Thursday's City of Germantown Commissions Appreciation dinner.

"Joanna and Bob Young are treasured friends of the Germantown Police and Fire departments," Germantown PD wrote on its Facebook page. "Joanna's passion for serving the men and women who serve others is contagious. So much so, the Cop Stop Program has grown into 25 chapters in 7 states. The Cop Stop Program has allowed for closer relationships and partnerships between our police officers and the citizens whom we proudly serve."

The Cop Stop Program opens its doors to provide home cooked meals to first responders.

While the majority of people sleep, emergency responders are still on the watch.

The program was created over a year ago. It provides a place for police officers, firefighters, and paramedics to come into the Germantown home and eat a hot meal or just have a cup of coffee during their shift.

It's a shift, from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., when many other options for food and refreshments are not open.

"We are proud of Joanna and her entire family for this recognition. We also say thank you to everyone who supports this program by opening up their homes, businesses, schools, and places of worship or who otherwise help serve. We are grateful to each of you too," Germantown PD wrote on its Facebook.

