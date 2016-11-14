Technology allows your car to call 9-1-1 if in a crash

It's new technology for your car that could save your life. What if you crashed and your car could call 911 for you?

Ethan Gill will never forget the night he swerved to avoid hitting a deer, and his car helped save his life.

His car was equipped with "automatic pro." It's a device that automatically dialed 9-1-1.

It's just one of several gadgets and apps available that add safety features to your car.

Even betters news! You don't have to be riding in a new car for it to work. The device can work in cars made in the last 10 years old.

"A lot of these new devices are reliant on what's called on board diagnostics or OBD," Auto Editor at Edmunds.com Mark Takahashi said. "It's a small port that all cars since 1996 are required to have."

The devices typically plug in under or near your vehicle's steering wheel.

Automatic Pro isn't the only device available. Other devices can help locate your car if it is stolen, perform engine diagnostics, and even notify you if you're speeding.

As for prices, most of these gadgets are around $100 (although some do require an additional monthly subscription). Another potential problem is that many of these devices work off cell signals, so if you're out of cell range, the device may not work properly.

