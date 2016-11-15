Undercover operation results in 25 arrests in Tipton County - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Undercover operation results in 25 arrests in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

After a year-long investigation, Tipton County Sheriff's Office completed a narcotic operation and arrested 25 people.

Tipton County investigators purchased prescription pills, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine (ice), and marijuana during the operation. 

Secret indictments were served during a concentrated 'round-up' on November 10. 

Investigators seized 12 vehicles, recovered a stolen handgun, confiscated drug paraphernalia, and found $4,480 in cash.

Those arrested during undercover operation
Name Age City Charges
Jessie Williams 37 Covington Delivery Schedule II
Derek Williams 27 Atoka Delivery of Schedule II/ unrelated warrant for Violation of probation
Kirsten Megan Townsend 27 Covington Delivery Schedule II
Anna Summer 65 Covington Delivery Schedule II (2 counts)
Peggy Swords 68 Burlison Delivery Schedule II (3 counts)
Terrance Somerville 36 Brighton

Delivery Schedule II, Possession of Drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of firearm,

possession of stolen property
Belinda Sills 53 Covington  Delivery Schedule III
Cetrice Randle 31 Covington Delivery Schedule II (in federal custody)
Richard 'Pinky' Robinson 56 Covington Delivery of Schedule IV (3 counts)
Lisa Phillips  38 Covington Delivery of Schedule IV (2 counts)
William McKenzie 39 Covington Delivery of Schedule II / unrelated child support warrant
David Jones 38 Covington Delivery of Schedule II
Jimmy Holland 66 Covington Delivery of Schedule II (2 counts)
Roy Harvey 60  Covington Delivery of Schedule II in a drug free zone (2 counts)
Jennifer Harris 40 Brighton Possession of Schedule II with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia
Cassandra Greene 44 Covington Delivery of Schedule IV (2 counts)
Larry Grandberry 31 Covington Delivery of Schedule II (3 counts)
Tracy Gilliam 43 Covington Delivery of counterfeit narcotics
Brenda Dyson 47 Covington Delivery of Schedule II (4 counts), Delivery of Schedule IV, 2 unrelated child support warrants
Henry Clark IV 20 Covington Delivery of Schedule II
Otis Brown 56 Covington Delivery of Schedule II (3 counts)
Jason Hungerford 40 Drummonds

Possession of Schedule II with intent, simple possession marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia,

Delivery of Schedule II, Driving on revoked license
Chad Campbell 36 Burlison unrelated indictments for aggravated statutory rape, contributing to deliquency of a minor, criminal exposure to Hepatitis C virus
Antonio Glass 36 Covington unrelated warrant for burglary
David Lee Taylor 54 Mason unrelated warrant for driving on revoked drivers license

