Man shot and killed on Harville Road

Memphis police are investigating two shootings in Memphis.

There is a large police presence in the area of Elliston Road and Harville Road.

MPD said a man was found with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Harville. That man died of his wounds.

Another shooting victim was found in critical condition in the 3900 block of Elliston Road. He was taken to Regional Medical Center.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about these shootings and whether they are connected.

