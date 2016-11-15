3 Mid-South gymnasts sign with colleges

Three high school seniors signed their name on the line for scholarships thanks to their performance in gymnastics as well as in the classroom.

The Gymstars Gymnastics team officially accepted their scholarships and made commitments to universities on National Signing Day, November 9.

Jordan Boogerd, Kennedy Rae Johnson, and Emma Harrison are all seniors at Faith Heritage Christian Academy. Not only are they high performers on the bars and in competition, they're also high performers in the classroom. All three girls have a 4.0 GPA.

Harrison received an Acro Scholarship to Converse College. She is a senior at Faith Heritage Christian Academy and currently maintains a 4.0 GPA. She is the 2016 alternate Jr. Olympics Eastern National Champion.

Johnson signed with Central Michigan University. She is a multi-region 8 Jr. Olympics qualifier.

Johnson took first place in the 2015 Eastern National Championships on her floor routine.

Boogerd signed with Lindenwood University. She's a Nationals qualifier.

Boogerd took first place in the USA Gymnastics' Level 9 regional championships in 2014. You can watch one of her routines on the uneven bars here:

