Memphis suspends marijuana ordinance after AG says it's illegal

Memphis City Council passed an ordinance that will reduce the penalty for people found with small amounts of marijuana.

The ordinance to decriminalize marijuana possession is illegal, according to the State of Tennessee Attorney General. As a result of the Opinion from the Attorney General, the city said it is suspending enforcement of the marijuana ordinance.

"We have received the attorney general’s opinion on the marijuana ordinance, and are in the process of reviewing it to determine how we will move forward. For now, we are suspending enforcement of the city ordinance," Chief Communications Officer Ursula Madden wrote in a statement.

The Attorney General (AG) said a municipality or metropolitan government cannot enact or enforce an ordinance that gives a police officer the discretion to issue a municipal citation or community service instead of charging them with a criminal offense.

The review of the ordinance was requested by State Representative Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) and State Representative Ron Lollar (R-Bartlett).

"Read this opinion and decided the right thing to do is rescind this ordinance," Kelsey said. "Basically the AG has said that this has allowed city police officers to step on the toes of the local DAs."

The AG said the ordinance conflicts with state and federal laws, which makes the ordinance something that officials are unable to enforce.

The current Memphis City Council ordinance provides for people who are caught with small amounts of marijuana to face a $50 fine or up to 10 hours of community service for the first offense.

The current Memphis City Council ordinance provides for people who are caught with small amounts of marijuana to face a $50 fine or up to 10 hours of community service for the first offense.

In addition, the Shelby County Commission is in the process of discussing one.

"One well-established limitation is that a municipality is not authorized to enact ordinances that conflict with either the federal or state constitution, the statutes of this state, or established principles of common law," reads the AG opinion.

This 'conflict-preemption' principles prevent an ordinance from being enacted or enforced because of the state's laws regarding drug offenses.

The AG said the Tennessee Drug Control Act of 1989 places drugs into specific categories (called Schedules) based upon the potential for a user to become addicted or abuse the drug.

"The Drug Control Act also makes 'simple possession or casual exchange' of a controlled substance unlawful....a person found to have violated this provision of the Act may be required to attend drug offender school or perform community service at a drug or alcohol rehabiliation or treatment center," reads the AG opinion. "The Act provides for many other specific controlled substance offenses, along with the requisite punishment for each depending on statutory factors."

The AG also said the Drug Control Act sets mandatory minimum fines for a person that is found guilty of a drug offense.

"An ordinance that makes possession of one-half ounce or less of marijuana a municipal offense and allows an officer to issue a municipal civil citation in lieu of a criminal warrant is not a permissible 'additional regulation,'" according to the AG opinion.

The AG also said the ordinance conflicts with state law because it does not allow the district attorney the discretion to prosecute the violations.

"A district attorney is an elected constitutional officer whose function is to prosecute criminal offenses in his or her circuit or district," reads the AG opinion. "The District Attorney General and only the District Attorney General can make the decision whether to proceed with a prosecution for an offense committed within his or her district."

The AG also said police officers do not have the authority to bind prosecutors (such as the District Attorney General) to nonprosecution agreements between police officers and defendants. The Court reasoned that enforcing an unauthorized promise made to a defendant would undermine the prosecutorial function because the district attorney general, unlike a police officer, is accountable to the county's electorate."

"In sum, the conflict-preemption principles that are well established in Tennessee's jurisprudence prevent a municipality from enacting and enforcing an ordinance that allows a police officer to issue a municipal citation that carries a civil penalty of fifty dollars or community service for the offense of possession of one-half ounce or less of marijuana. Such an ordinance conflicts with the provisions of the Drug Control Act and with the prosecutorial discretion and responsibilities of the district attorneys general in enforcing the Act."

City Councilman Berlin Boyd and Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner said it is just an opinion.

"As far as I am concerned, it's still the law in the eyes of the City of Memphis, because we passed an ordinance and that means the ordinance is law," Boyd said.

"These are just opinions and there's been no court of law to render the Memphis ordinance unconstitutional," Turner said.

Boyd did say he is certain if the City Council did not remove the ordinance there could be legal consequences. However, he is in the process of discussing the opinion with the city attorney and he is hoping he will have a better understanding of what the next step should be by next week.

Turner said he is consulting the county attorney, but he still plans on moving forward with his proposed county marijuana ordinance.

Boyd said a judge in Tennessee has yet to declare the current Memphis ordinance illegal.

