Train crashes into unoccupied vehicle at Germantown Road

An unoccupied vehicle was hit by a train at Germantown Road and Southern Avenue.

Germantown Police Department said the train blocked train crossings at Poplar Pike at West Street, Germantown Road at Southern Avenue, and Poplar Pike at Southern Avenue. The train is once again moving.

Police said no one was inside the vehicle when the vehicle was hit by the train and there are no injuries.

Police are unsure why the vehicle was there.

