California senator to introduce bill to end Electoral College

A veteran face in Congress is planning to introduce a bill that would end the Electoral College role in presidential elections.

Barbara Boxer (D-CA) is a 23-year veteran in the United States Senate. She served 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives before gaining her seat in the Senate. She has also been a vocal advocate for Democratic Party Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton.

According to a press release from Boxer's office, She is planning on announcing a bill Thursday that would have the presidential election decided by the popular vote, not the Electoral College.

The presidency is the only office where you can get more votes & still lose. It's time to end the Electoral College. https://t.co/OXZ9vHaIH1 — Sen. Barbara Boxer (@SenatorBoxer) November 15, 2016

Boxer specifically cites the margin Clinton is leading over President-elect Donald Trump in the popular vote.

"In my lifetime, I have seen two elections where the winner of the general election did not win the popular vote," Boxer said. "When all the ballots are counted, Hillary Clinton will have won the popular vote by a margin that could exceed two million votes, and she is on track to have received more votes than any other presidential candidate in history except Barack Obama. This is the only office in the land where you can get more votes and still lose the presidency. The Electoral College is an outdated, undemocratic system that does not reflect our modern society, and it needs to change immediately. Every American should be guaranteed that their vote counts."

In fact, Trump agreed with Boxer in the role the Electoral College plays and has expressed that he would like to see the popular vote count over the Electoral College. But then he appeared he may have changed his mind.

He has taken to social media in the past to express his disagreement and discontent with the Electoral College.

"In 2012, Donald Trump tweeted, 'the electoral college is a disaster for a democracy,'" Boxer said in her release. "I couldn't agree more. One person. One vote!"

In 2012, Donald Trump tweeted “The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.” I couldn’t agree more. One person, one vote! — Sen. Barbara Boxer (@SenatorBoxer) November 15, 2016

Trump told 60 Minutes on Sunday he still believes that popular votes should count, despite his victory, according to CNN.

"During his interview on '60 Minutes' on Sunday, Trump said his views on the Electoral College haven't changed. 'You know, I'm not going to change my mind just because I won. But I would rather see it where you went with simple votes. You know, you get 100 million votes and somebody else gets 90 million votes and you win'," CNN reported that Trump said. But then CNN went on to say Trump had since expressed a different opinion.

"This morning, he tweeted that the Electoral College is 'actually genius,'" according to CNN.

However, President-elect Trump's Electoral College victory over Clinton is not the first time the Electoral College has come into play and the loser of the presidential race actually gained the most popular votes.

Including the Trump win, there have been five total races for the White House that have left the winner of the popular vote in the losing column.

Perhaps the one most people remember is the 2000 race between George W. Bush and Al Gore. President George Bush won the presidency because of the Electoral College Votes despite Gore gaining 543,895 more votes than Bush.

The first was John Quincy Adams' victory over Andrew Jackson in 1824. In that race, neither candidate (four candidates total) were able to gain enough Electoral College votes to be declared the winner. The race was decided by a vote in the House of Representatives.

Rutherford B. Hayes was named the winner of the 1876 presidential election over Democrat Samuel Tilden. Hayes won the presidency as a result of the Compromise of 1877, where 20 unresolved votes were awarded to him over the others.

In 1888 Benjamin Harrison defeated incumbent Grover Cleveland after winning the Electoral College despite Cleveland gaining the popular vote.

But, it is not going to be as simple as vote in order to eliminate the Electoral College. The bill Boxer is scheduled to propose is one that requires a Constitutional Amendment. The bill must pass Congress and then it must be ratified by three-fourths of the states in order for the bill to eliminate the Electoral College. In addition, the bill must gain the ratification of three-fourths of the states within seven years after the bill passes Congress.

In order for the bill to pass Congress, it must receive two-thirds of the vote.

