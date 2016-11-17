Cold front will bring welcomed rain and chilly weekend

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season here in Memphis.

The annual Zoo Lights, Graceland, Peabody Christmas tree… the list goes on and on. But you have to admit, it’s felt like anything but the season with highs in the 70s and 80s. In fact, we were near record breaking temperatures Thursday afternoon. That’s all finally about to change with a chance for rain AND a chance to cool down this weekend.

Right on schedule before Thanksgiving, a powerful front is pushing into the Mid-South. The air with this is actually responsible for getting it cold enough to produce snow in the Denver area and higher elevations of Colorado. While we won’t see snow, we are expecting lows in the 30s starting Sunday morning.

While the difference in the air temperature might be a big shock to some, it’s the rain chances we really should be happy about. We won’t see a major soaker, but Friday afternoon through the late hours into Saturday morning could give us the best chances of rain we have seen in over a month.

Between the fire danger and the drought, this is welcomed news.

If you are headed to the start of Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo, see the attached graphic for an hour-by-hour look at the planner. I’ll be live out there on WMC Action News 5 at 5 and 6pm tomorrow- hope you can join us and say hello! --- And don’t forget the umbrella just in case!

Andrew Kozak

