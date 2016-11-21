Ole Miss student dies on trip to Texas

The University of Mississippi is mourning the loss of one of its students.

Raegan Barnhart, from Hernando, died Friday from an unknown medical condition during a trip to Texas.

Barnhart was a senior dietetics and nutrition major.

She was also a member of Delta Gamma sorority. The sorority took to Facebook to express their loss and grief.

With great sadness and heavy hearts, we inform you Ole Miss Delta Gamma has lost a sister. As many know, a member of MC '13, Raegan Barnhart of Hernando, MS passed away Friday afternoon. Raegan was an incredible asset to our chapter and loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Please keep Raegan's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.