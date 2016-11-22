Man indicted for murder, dumping body into neighbor's yard

A Raleigh man has been indicted on second-degree murder charges after investigators said he stabbed a woman this summer and dumped her body over his backyard fence into his neighbor's yard.

Darrius Anderson, 28, had been indicted in the stabbing death of 28-year-old Ashley Kimes on July 6.

Kimes' body was discovered in a yard belonging to Anderson's neighbor. According to the autopsy, she died from multiple stab wounds.

After Anderson allowed investigators inside his home, they discovered blood on the floor.

After he was arrested, he told officers to tell his family that "this was an act of revenge."

Anderson and Kimes were acquaintances. They had a falling out not long before her death.

