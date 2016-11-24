Guardsmen give 'lift' to supportive civilian employers

In this season of Thanksgiving, we can all think of people and things we are grateful for in our lives. Although it has become a normal routine for members of the United States military to have civilians shake their hands, buy their meals, or thank them for their service--this time it's the service members giving thanks in a very special way.

"It's a sacrifice that everybody here makes and everybody here is willing to make," CW 2 Justin Powers, an Army National Guard UH-60 pilot, said.

"My wife, we got two little girls, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old, and every time I'm gone, even if I'm not staying overnight, if I'm out past bedtime, she's got the girls all night by herself," Army National Guard flight operations officer Captain Brian Lennon said.

Just under half of the military force are members from the Guard and Reserve. That means, just under half of the military force holds a full time civilian job. Employers are forced to work around schedules, projects, assignments, and day-to-day work in order to provide Guardsmen and Reserve members time off for training, deployment, and missions.

SLIDESHOW: Click here to view photos

"The soldiers or airmen couldn't, they couldn't do their jobs on drill or at AT (annual training) if they were not afforded the opportunity to take off," ESGR area chairman for Jackson Terry Buckley said.

In return, the Guard allowed some of those supportive employers to get an inside look at the Guard and what our Guardsmen are doing when the boss approves that leave request. It's a rare look inside the U.S. military--and WMC Action News 5 went along for the ride.

Freedom comes from sacrifice--and on November 17--it came with gratitude.

The Army National Guard and Air National Guard joined hands with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) to take 38 bosses of Guardsmen on a ride in a UH-60 Blackhawk.

"It's just a means by which we show the employers what goes on on a day-to-day basis," Buckley said.

It is called "BossLift" and it's a way for employers to receive an inside look at the Guard as an appreciation for their support for the Guardsmen they employ.

Guardsmen from the 1/230th Aviation in Jackson, Tennessee took the bosses from their training facility at McKeller-Sykes Airfield to the 164th Airlift Wing with the Air National Guard in Memphis.

While at the Jackson training facility, employers were able to speak with Guardsmen working at the unit. They were given expert knowledge about the Blackhawk helicopters, maintenance, and training of the equipment needed for serving.

"We hope that they (employers) see the fruits of their labor," Col. Marc Kelly with Air National Guard said. "We hope that they can see giving a Guardsman time off and hope that they can see what they're doing, what they're doing to support the nation. What they're doing to support the state."

Once they touched down in Memphis, the bosses were provided an insight look and briefing of the C-17. They were also provided the opportunity to see the Memorial Wall at the 164th Airlift Wing base. A wall that honors every airman from the unit that has lost their life in service to the nation. A wall that stands as a reminder of the sacrifice paid for freedom.

Employers learned how the Guard trains to assist the State with efforts such as earthquake relief or fighting the wildfires in East Tennessee. They also learned how the Guard prepares and trains with the same standards are the active-duty military branches in an effort to prepare when they are deployed for war.

"We've had the forest fires burning for several months now and many of the full time support staff here on Veteran's Day were out there fighting fires," Powers said. "A day off for 'em and they're out there supporting the communities."

That sacrifice and training was shown with a first-hand, hands-on experience to civilian employers. In turn, it gave them a new appreciation for the Guard.

"Until today, I didn't realize how important it is to keep these men and women employed so they can do what they do," President/CEO of Stanfill Enterprises Trish Stanfill said.

The bird's-eye strengthened the understanding of employers and the partnership between the National Guard and civilians.

"When my employee asked for time off, I just thought that he was going in training like continuing education hours," Stanfill said. "I had no idea that he was actually training to defend my country for me."

The trip was the first ever Mid-South BossLift from Jackson to Memphis. Previous BossLifts have taken place in other parts of the state. Employers were also presented with the Patriot Award by ESGR during lunch at the Airlift Wing.

"This has just opened my eyes to what the National Guard is," Stanfill said. "I hope I can employ 10 more of them. I just want them all to come to me."

To learn more about the Tennessee ESGR, click here. or follow them on Facebook.

To learn more about the Tennessee Army National Guard, click here.

To learn more about the 164th Airlift Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard, click here.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.