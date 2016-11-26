Marijuana smell leads police to repeat shoplifters on Black Friday

Two people are behind bars after stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from JC Penney on Black Friday.

According to Memphis Police Department, Temiko Davis and Andrea Butler were arrested after police smelled marijuana coming from their vehicle at the Wolfchase Galleria on Friday.

"Detectives made contact with both occupants and identified the driver as Temiko Davis and the passenger as suspect Andrea Butler. Detectives inquired about the marijuana smell and suspect Davis produced a small baggy with a green leafy substance and placed it on the dash," according to the police affidavit.

During a search of the vehicle for additional narcotics, detectives discovered several JC Penney bags in the back seat and trunk full of merchandise. The merchandise still had tags on them and most had hangers still on them.

"Both defendants had conflicting stories about where the merchandise came from and neither defendant could produce a receipt," according to the police affidavit. Police said Davis "produced a debit card in her name and advised that she paid for the items with that card and had her receipt emailed to her. She also advised that with wifi she could show detectives the emailed receipts."

However, after police activated a wifi hotspot on the PDA, Davis could not provide a receipt for the items.

"She then stated that the items in the truck were paid for, but the items in the back seat were stolen from JC Penney," according to the affidavit.

Representatives from JC Penney checked and all the items had been stolen.

The total amount of stolen goods from JC Penney was $2,237.39. All the merchandise was returned to the store.

According to MPD, the two women were arrested in January for trying to steal merchandise from Dillard's at Wolfchase Galleria.

The two went into Dillard's, took plastic bags from sales counters, and filled them up with merchandise. They tried to leave the store without paying for the items, but were caught and arrested.

