MPD: Man shoots man sleeping in his ex-girlfriend's bed

A man is charged with attempted murder after police said he shot a man sleeping in his ex-girlfriend's apartment. But, then he took the victim to the hospital after shooting him.

Memphis police said Larry Duncan Jr was dropped off at Methodist South hospital with a gunshot wound on Wednesday, November 23. The gunshot wound was to his left jaw. The bullet exited from his neck.

Duncan Jr. was then airlifted to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Duncan was unable to speak, but he communicated through writing. He told police he was sleeping at Terrika Betts' home in the Post Apartments, in the 4500 block of Hudgins Road, when he was woke up by the woman's ex-boyfriend pointing a gun at him.

The ex-boyfriend was identified as Donald Turner.

Investigators said Turner then shot Duncan in the face. He then drove Duncan to the hospital in the victim's 2000 Nissan Maxima. Turner dropped the victim off and then left the scene in the victim's car.

"They were saying if the bullet had went maybe this way, it might have taken him out of here, sure did," the victim's father, Larry Duncan Sr, said.

Turner turned himself in to police on Friday.

He admitted to shooting the man. He also said Betts, his ex-girlfriend, helped clean the apartment and dispose of evidence after the shooting.

"Turner stated he returned to Betts' apartment after taking Duncan to Methodist South Emergency Room. Turner and Betts' cleaned Betts' apartment," according to the affidavit. They then "disposed of the air mattress and other evidence from Betts' apartment."

The items were recovered by investigators.

"As far as the guy that did it, I'm just a little upset with him, you know," Duncan Sr. said. "I don't want to be hating nobody, but right now it'll be hard for me to forgive right now because he could have took my son's life."

Turner is charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft of property $1,000-$10,000, and tampering with evidence.

Betts took out a restraining order against Turner in 2015. Neighbors said Turner has been stalking Betts for years.

Betts is also charged with attempted murder for her role in the shooting.

