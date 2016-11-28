PARADE GUIDE: Christmas parades in the Mid-South - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

PARADE GUIDE: Christmas parades in the Mid-South

Mid-south (WMC) -

The season of jingle of bells, trees, and Christmas lights is here. More importantly perhaps...Santa is making his rounds and hitting the streets in parade routes all across the Mid-South.

TENNESSEE

Germantown Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 10
2 p.m.
Farmington Rd

Covington Christmas Parade 
Monday, December 12
7 p.m. 

Lakeland Christmas Festival
Friday, December 9
6-8:30 p.m. 
I.H. Clubhouse at 4523 Canada Road

Middleton Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 10
6 p.m. 

MISSISSIPPI

Oxford Christmas Parade
Tuesday, December 6
6:30 p.m. 

Hernando Christmas Parade
Monday, December 12 (Parade was pushed back due to rain chances)
Hernando Courthouse Square

Holly Springs Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 10
Lineup begins at 2 p.m. Parade starts at 4 p.m.

ARKANSAS

Marion Christmas Parade
Thursday, December 8
6:30 p.m. 

Cooter Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 10
2 p.m. 

If your Christmas parade is not listed, you can email web@wmctv.com with the details and we will add it to our list.

