Man breaks in home through window, robs sleeping homeowner at gunpoint

Police are searching for a man who broke into a home and robbed a man at gunpoint.

According to Memphis Police Department, a man broke into a home in the 400 block of South Holmes Sunday night. The victim told police he was sleep in his bed and woke up to a man standing over him with a black handgun.

Officers said the suspect gained entry into the home through the back bedroom window.

The man then ordered the victim to get out of bed. The suspect then took all the man's valuables, including his wallet that contained his ATM card.

The suspect was later caught on surveillance video using the man's ATM card at an ATM approximately 15 minutes after the robbery.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

If you can help identify the individual on the video, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.