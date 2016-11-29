Prominent TN lawmakers meet with President-elect Trump

As President-elect Donald Trump begins tapping people to fill positions for his cabinet, two prominent Tennessee lawmakers could be on the list.

Congressman Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) released a statement Monday regarding her appointment with President-elect Trump on Tuesday.

"It was an honor to be a surrogate for Mr. Trump during his hard-fought campaign and to subsequently be asked to serve on the Executive Committee for his transition team," Blackburn said. "Over the years, I have had the opportunity to visit Trump Tower numerous times and I look forward to meeting with President-elect Trump in New York City on Tuesday to discuss a broad range of policy issues, the transition, and to continue helping him choose the best people for his administration."

According to Washington Post, Blackburn told reporters she "had a great visit" with the incoming president, but would not elaborate on what was discussed.

Blackburn was named to Trump's transition team shortly after the election.

She has been a member of Congress since 2002. She was also the senior adviser for Mitt Romney's presidential campaign before she resigned that position and endorsed Fred Thompson for president in 2007.

Blackburn currently serves as vice chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee. She also serves as chairman of the Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives.

However, she is not the only Tennessee lawmaker that could be on Trump's list of candidates for cabinet positions.

Congressman Bob Corker (R-TN) met with Trump on Tuesday, too.

Corker is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He is also a member of the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee, Budget committee, and the Special Committee on Aging.

Reports suggest he is being considered for Secretary of State by President-elect Trump.

Corker has been a member of Congress since 2006. He also served as mayor of Chattanooga.

There is no information on what happened in the meeting between Corker and Trump.

