Dolly Parton creates 'My People Fund' to help fire victims

I like so many of you have watched in gut wrenching horror as Gatlinburg and the surrounding area burned this week.

I like so many of you have watched in gut wrenching horror as Gatlinburg and the surrounding area burned this week.

Gatlinburg leaders confirm 10 people have been killed in the wildfire that damaged and continues to threaten much of East Tennessee.

Gatlinburg leaders confirm 10 people have been killed in the wildfire that damaged and continues to threaten much of East Tennessee.

The loss of life and property is heartbreaking, but there is a spirit of faith, survival, and humanity that is keeping residents in the area thankful for what they still have and optimistic...

The loss of life and property is heartbreaking, but there is a spirit of faith, survival, and humanity that is keeping residents in the area thankful for what they still have and optimistic...

A Memphis couple has been found dead as fires rage through Gatlinburg. It's devastating news for their three sons who continue to recover on the 11th floor burn center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

A Memphis couple has been found dead as fires rage through Gatlinburg. It's devastating news for their three sons who continue to recover on the 11th floor burn center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Dolly Parton is coming to the aid of those impacted by the East Tennessee fires in Sevier County.

Parton released a statement on the Dollywood Foundation site announcing the fund.

"As you may know by now, there have been terrible wildfires in the Great Smoky Mountains, the same mountains where I grew up and where my people call home. I have always believed that charity begins at home. That's why I've asked my Dollywood Companies -including the Dollywood Theme Park, the DreamMore Resort, my dinner theater attractions including Dixie Stampede and Lumberjack Adventure, and my Dollywood Foundation to help me establish the 'My People Fund.' We want to provide a hand up to those families who have lost everything in the fires. To aid in their recovery effort, the Dollywood Foundation will provide $1,000 a month to all of those families who lost their homes in the fires for six months so that they can get back on their feet."

Dolly also released a video statement regarding the fund.

The Foundation said more information on this fund will be provided Friday.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.