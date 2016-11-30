Sensitive Santa to meet with special needs kids

Christmas is a special time of the year, especially for children. A visit to Santa Claus to tell him what they want under their tree is an anxiously awaited event all year long.

But, for some, it can be a more difficult experience. That's why Oak Court Mall is offering "Sensitive Santa" to help special needs children and their families have a positive experience...not to mention to let the children get their wishes on Santa's list.

The mall will create a sensory friendly environment for Santa.

The man in the red suit will visit with children from 9-11 a.m. this Sunday, December 4.

The visits are free.

