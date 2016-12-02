Woman remains missing after 2 years

Friends and family of a Memphis woman continue to search and hold out hope that she will be found safe....even after two years.

Carie Melissa Zapletal, 48, left her home in Memphis on foot on Tuesday, December 2, 2014, and has not been seen since.

Zapletal is 4'11'' tall and weighs 120 lbs.

She has a butterfly tattoo on her right breast and a faded homemade tattoo on her left shoulder of several crisscross lines that resemble barbed wire.

Friends and family of Zapleta were passing out flyers in front of Shelby County Jail.

If you have any information on the location of Zapleta, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

