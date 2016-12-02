Senator Corker on short list for Secretary of State

As President-elect Donald Trump begins tapping people to fill positions for his cabinet, two prominent Tennessee lawmakers could be on the list.

As President-elect Donald Trump begins tapping people to fill positions for his cabinet, two prominent Tennessee lawmakers could be on the list.

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker is reported to be on an important short list.

According to the USA Today, Corker is on President-elect Donald Trump's short list to be Secretary of State.

The USA Today said the information came from one of Trump's senior advisers.

However, Trump's presidential campaign manager Kellyanne Conway has also said General David Patraeus is on that same list. The other two that have been reported by Conway to media as being on the list are GOP Republican Presidential Nominee Mitt Romney and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Corker has been a member of the U.S. Senate since 2006, when he won the race to take Republican Senator Bill Frist's seat after Frist announced he would not seek re-election.

Corker won re-election in 2012 over Democrat Mark Clayton.

Two years ago Corker found himself in the spotlight after he attempted to influence a secret ballot election of workers at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga. Corker, an avid and long-term opponent of unions, attempted to sway the vote of the workers if they would unionize.

Corker is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

On Tuesday, Corker was one of two Tennessee leaders to meet with Trump. Congressman Marsha Blackburn also had a meeting with Trump.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.