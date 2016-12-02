Man holds Circle K cashier at gunpoint

Memphis police are searching for a man who robbed a cashier at gunpoint on Tuesday night at around 9 p.m.

Police said the man walked into the Circle K, in the 6500 block of Mt. Moriah Road, and demanded money from the register. He pointed a gun at the cashier.

The cashier complied and handed the money to the robber.

The suspect is described as a young, black male. He is approximately 5'5'' - 5'6'' tall and weighs 150-160 lbs. He has a short haircut and was wearing a black hoodie with white numbers on either side of the hood during the robbery. He was also wearing red jeans.

No arrests have been made in this investigation.

