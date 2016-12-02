State to seek death penalty for man indicted in double murder

Anyone with information that helps solve a Millington double homicide could earn $6,000.

An arrest has been made following the deaths of two women just outside Millington in June.

Man charged with murder of couple outside Millington

Investigators are still sifting through people of interest, working to determine a motive, and crossing off suspects, as they investigate a double homicide in Millington.

Investigators still trying to determine motive in Millington double homicide

A man has been indicted in Tipton County for the double murder of two women in Millington.

District Attorney Mike Dunavant confirmed Michael Cullum, 46, was indicted Friday for the murders of Rhonda and Brenda Dukes.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

Cullum was arrested at the end of June and charged with the murders. He lived across the street from Rhonda and Brenda.

Cullum has also been charged in connection with the murders of Robert Bailey and his daughter Tammie.

Robert and Tammie were found dead inside their home in Drummonds in August.

Cullum was also previously arrested for aggravated assault in 2013 and arson in 1991.

Dunavant said prosecutors will be seeking the death penalty for Cullum.

