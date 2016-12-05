Stay Connected to WMC5 from Anywhere

New App Features

The design of the new app features a horizontal menu that can be swiped with the touch of a finger, as well as a horizontal menu that many people are accustomed to using on iOS and Android devices.

Each menu item (home, news, video, sports, weather blogs, and job fair directory) have sub-categories like good news, national news, regional news, college football, basketball that can be found by scrolling down.

Once inside a news story, use the "swipe right" functionality to easily move on to the next story.

• Search WMC ACTION NEWS 5 in your app store

• IOS: Download here

• Android: Download here

Watch Live Broadcasts

WMC Action News 5 broadcasts can be watched on the app live at regularly scheduled times by clicking on the LIVE STREAM button in the horizontal menu. When a show is not live, you can re-watch the most recent newscast by tapping on the rewind button to go back to the beginning of that show.

First Alert Weather

The weather page inside the WMC5 app closely mirrors the page you will find at WMCActionNews5.com, which features your daily, hourly, and 7-day forecasts. The app also includes video forecasts produced by certified WMC5 meteorologists, as well as descriptive summaries that help you plan your day and days ahead.

Customize your alerts

Here at WMC Action News 5, we want to provide news and information that is pertinent to you.

In the settings section inside the app, you can choose the types of alerts you want to receive.

You can also adjust the “quiet time” setting so that we won’t bother you when you want some peace and quiet.

It’s easy to change the settings anytime you want by navigating to the menu button and then tapping the “settings” gear.

Thank you for downloading the WMC Action News 5 news app. We’re happy you’re with us!

Stream us on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Have you decided to cut the cable cord? Downloading our channel on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV device allows you to stay connected to what's happening in your local community.

You can stream us live or look back at our latest news broadcast, keep an eye on weather headed to the Mid-South, and indulge in special "minisodes" from our partners at The Southern Weekend!

To download our channel on Roku, search "WMC5" in the main menu, under streaming channels. Then, select add channel to download.

Download WMC Action News 5 on Roku

Download WMC Action News 5 on Amazon Fire TV

Alexa's WMC Action News 5 Flash Briefing

Enable the WMC Action News 5 "skill" to get the latest information on news and weather from Alexa.

Then say, "Alexa, what's my flash briefing" or "Alexa, what's in the news" to hear the weather forecast from our weather team.

Thank you for staying connected!

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.