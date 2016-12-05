WMC5 launches new, improved app to keep you informed

WMC Action News 5 launched a new and improved app for you to read articles, see photos, and watch videos on the go.

How it works

The design of the new app features a horizontal menu that can be swiped with the touch of a finger, as well as a horizontal menu that many people are accustomed to using on iOS and Android devices.

Each menu item (home, news, video, sports, weather blogs, and job fair directory) have sub-categories like good news, national news, regional news, college football, basketball that can be found by scrolling down.

Once inside a news story, use the "swipe right" functionality to easily move on to the next story.

Download the free WMC5 news app one of three ways:

• Search WMC ACTION NEWS 5 in your app store

• IOS: Download here

• Android: Download here

Watch live broadcasts

WMC Action News 5 broadcasts can be watched on the app live at regularly scheduled times by clicking on the LIVE STREAM button in the horizontal menu. When a show is not live, you can re-watch the most recent newscast by tapping on the rewind button to go back to the beginning of that show.

First Alert weather

The weather page inside the WMC5 app closely mirrors the page you will find at WMCActionNews5.com, which features your daily, hourly, and 7-day forecasts. The app also includes video forecasts produced by certified WMC5 meteorologists, as well as descriptive summaries that help you plan your day and days ahead.

Customize your alerts

Here at WMC Action News 5, we want to provide news and information that is pertinent to you.

You can customize your experience easily by telling us whether you want alerts on news, sports, weather, traffic, and more.

In the settings section inside the app, you can choose the types of alerts you want to receive.

You can also adjust the “quiet time” setting so that we won’t bother you when you want some peace and quiet.

It’s easy to change the settings anytime you want by navigating to the menu button and then tapping the “settings” gear.

Thank you for getting the WMC Action News 5 news app. We’re happy you’re with us!

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.