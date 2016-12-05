SLIDESHOW: The most unique, disturbing nativity scenes

The Meat Nativity has got to be one of our favorites (SOURCE: (SOURCE: Mark Oestreicher/whyismarko.com)

Christmas is a season full of decorations, church programs, gifts, and....nativity scenes.

The iconic scene within Christianity which depicts the birth of Jesus Christ in a Bethlehem manager. However, over the years, the 'creativity' of people has given rise to a question is it 'creative' or just plain 'disturbing' (Depending on how you view them).

Thanks to Mark Oestreicher, of whyismarko.com, we have a list and slideshow of the most disturbing and unique nativity scenes found throughout the holidays.

Mobile Users: Click Here to view the slideshow of nativity sets

In 2015, the "Coke Can nativity" went viral and was found all over the internet. But, according to Oestreicher, the Coke Can has been booted out by another rather unique interpretation of the Holy Family and the iconic Christmas scene.

According to Oestreicher, the viral nativity for 2016 is the "Hipster Nativity" (also called the Millenial Nativity). But, let's not forget those with cat, dogs, zombies, and even those made out of food.

So, let us know if you think it is creative or 'just plain wrong.'

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.