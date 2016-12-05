2 arrested for ramming police car after shoplifting

Southaven Police Department has arrested two individuals accused of slamming their car into multiple vehicles, including two patrol cars, after one of the women was shoplifting from Walmart.

Linda Gross, 41, and Lashanda Tucker, 19, are both from Sardis, Mississippi. According to police, one of the women was seen shoplifting on Monday at the Walmart in the 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway.

Police said the woman shoplifting also assaulted an employee.

The women left the store and rammed their vehicle into several cars while they were trying to escape. Two patrol cars were also struck by the vehicle during the attempt.

Officers chased the women south on Interstate 55 to the Tate County area, near the Coldwater Exit.

The two women were arrested after they tried to get out and run on foot from officers.

Gross is charged with shoplifting, simple assault of a public servant, felony fleeing law enforcement, destruction of city property, false information to officer, and numerous traffic related charges.

Tucker is charged with disorderly conduct-failure to obey an officer. No bond has been set for either woman.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.