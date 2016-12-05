Pearl Harbor sailor to receive proper military funeral 75 years later

It's been a project in the planning for many months, but one city will finally be able to honor a sailor the proper way.

Seaman Second Class Luther Elvin Cisco, 20, was on board the USS Helena when it came under attack by the Japanese at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Now, 75 years later, the area where he lived and died is providing him the proper respect he earned. They are giving him a military honors funeral.

"He was killed at Pearl Harbor and although he was brought back here for burial, he didn't receive a military honors funeral because things were so rushed at that time, because the country had been thrown into the war," Bolivar Mayor Barrett Stevens said.

The City of Bolivar sought to find Cisco's family members in order to have the present at the ceremony. They were successful and have found Cisco's relatives.

The proper military honors funeral will be provided for Cisco at his graveside by the United States Navy, City of Bolivar, and City of Jackson. The ceremony will be attended by Tennessee Commissioner of Veterans Affairs Many-Bears Grinder, who will present a proclamation in honor of Cisco and his sacrifice.

The U.S. Navy will provide military honors, complete with the flag folding, 21 gun salute, and playing of TAPS. The ceremony will be held at Cisco's grave, in Cearley Cemetery.

Cearley Cemetery is in Hardeman County, off Highway 18, just across the line from Madison County.

"We should never allow the ultimate sacrifice of one of our service members to go without providing them with our final act of love and appreciation, which is the military honors," Stevens said. "That folded flag handed to a loved ones means something that no one else can ever take away or give, it stands for something that too many of our brave men and women have been asked to do...to give their lives for this country. We should make sure that the flag they died for is the flag that is properly presented to them. They've earned at least that."

The ceremony begins Wednesday, December 7, at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend and show honor to this hero.

