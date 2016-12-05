3rd graders turn milk cartons into musical instruments

Repurposing has been a popular trend lately, but now some third grade students at Idlewild Elementary in Memphis have completed their own repurposing. But, they need your help. They need your vote.

The "Moo"sicians project, as they called it, took 331 milk cartons and transformed them into a saxophone, drums, guitars, and more.

They took the cartons, washed them, and changed them.

The models were made in the images for their Memphis Sound: Stax Recording Studio Project. The "Moo"sicians need your vote to win $5,000.

You can click here to vote.

The grand prize of the contest takes home $5,000 and voting is open until December 9.

