Skiers, wakeboarders prepare to take on frigid Mississippi River

If you think it's cold now, just wait until Jan. 1 when dozens of skiers and wakeboarders will voluntarily lower themselves into the icy waters of the Mississippi River. They do it because seeing the smiles on the faces of those they are helping is worth every shiver.

The annual Ski Freeze event raises money to grant dreams to chronically ill children through a nonprofit called Dream Factory of Memphis. The donations directly benefit children in the Mid-South like Sarah from Southaven, who managed Type 1 diabetes for five years before being diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis.

My arthritis is now in 22 joints and x-rays show that the repeated inflammation has caused erosions in my bones and I have some mobility in my neck and right arm. In an effort to stop the progression of the arthritis, which could eventually be crippling, I am taking a form of chemotherapy as well as a biologic. Both of these medications have severe and unpleasant side effects. I have had to stop playing soccer and limit the wear-and-tear on my joints and I spend a lot of time managing pain and fatigue. I am still working out how to tackle this in the long run. I enjoy singing in my church choir and praise band. I love Harry Potter and I am passionate about history. My long-term goal is to become a historian and work in a museum. I am thankful for the generosity of the Dream Factory and its donors. Thank you all and I have hope that, in the future, I will have a cure for my diseases. - Sarah, 16 | 2017 Ski Freeze recipient

Over the years, the Ski Freeze event raised more than $265,000 for Dream Factory of Memphis. The event is open to the public and even if you're not a skier, you're welcome to come by to meet NHRA Top Fuel Champion Clay Millican and cheer others on with your hands wrapped around a delicious cup of hot chocolate.

The 2017 Ski Freeze will be held on Jan. 1 at Mud Island River Park. You can register in advance online or arrive early at 10:30 a.m. to register at the event. The first skiers will take to the water at 11 a.m. Participants can do so for a minimum of $30 in donations and pledges.

Check out the video from last year's Ski Freeze event:

