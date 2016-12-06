Volunteer 4 Memphis to honor Dr. King through community service

Four days of community service will take place in January in order to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Volunteer 4 Memphis is part of the Four Days of Service.

Volunteer 4 Memphis is planning four days of service with the goal of empowering others while building up their communities. Organizers hope that it will bridge barriers and leave a trail of good in the communities that are served.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr once said "everybody can be great because anybody can serve. You don't have to have a college degree to serve. You don't have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve. You don't have to know the second theory of thermodynamics in physics to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love."

Volunteer 4 Memphis is also aimed at bringing everyone closer to Dr. King's vision of a beloved community.

Organizers and sponsors are asking everyone to come together during those four days to honor Dr. King's memory and serve your neighbor.

