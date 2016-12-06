Police: Habitual thief attacked store employee who tried to be kind

An act of kindness led to one woman becoming a victim of an assault.

Memphis Police Department released photos of a man they said attacked a 64-year-old woman when she tried to help him at Oak Court Mall in the 4400 block of Poplar Avenue.

Investigators said the man picked up three boxes of Prada Candy perfume and was trying to leave Dillard's on Wednesday, November 30. He went to the lower level of Dillard's and started shaking the boxes. That's when he realized two of them were empty. When he started walking out, the woman approached him.

The woman, an employee at Dillard's, asked the man if she could help him with anything. Investigators said he grabbed her face and pushed her to the floor. The employee was not seriously injured during the assault.

"It's so sad at this time of the year that people take advantage and do horrible things like that, I mean I can't imagine," Terri Trakul said.

The man got away with one box of perfume valued at $130.

Police said he had stolen items from the store multiple times in the past, but this is the first time he has attacked anyone or become violent.

The sale associate, however, said she feels very safe about returning to work and is not bothered about the incident.

If you can identify the man in the photo, please contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677(COPS). Police said when he is caught, he will be charged with simple assault and a misdemeanor shoplifting charge.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.