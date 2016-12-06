Man convicted of killing neighbor who dared him to shoot

A 31-year-old man was convicted of shooting and killing his neighbor during an argument in 2013 outside their apartments, according to District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Sherman Lewis was convicted of a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter on Tuesday. Because of his extensive record, even with a reduced charge, he faces 10-15 years in prison as a persistent offender.

According to investigators, Lewis got into an argument with Shadquan Exum on May 31, 2013 at Ten Mile Creek Apartments in the 4100 block of Tarry Wood Cove.

Witnesses said a third man hit Exum in the face, which caused him to fall to the ground. Exum then grabbed a knife from his apartment, but the fight appeared to be over with, so he took the knife back to his apartment.

Investigators said Lewis left the apartments with two other men. However, he came back 30 minutes later and continued the argument with Exum.

Witnesses said at some point Exum dared Lewis and said "Go ahead and shoot me. I don't care."

Lewis fired a shot at Exum, hitting him in the chest. Exum died from his injuries.

Lewis will be sentenced next month for his conviction. He will not be eligible for parole until he serves at least 45 percent of his sentence.

