Man arrested for forcing couple inside home, robbing them

Memphis Police Department is looking for four people who robbed a man during a home invasion.

It was a violent home invasion that one Northaven couple will never forget. But, one man is now behind bars after being on the run for nearly a month.

Donterrio Brown, 20, is facing multiple charges after police said he and three other men ambushed a man and his wife in their driveway and forced them inside their own home.

While they were inside the home, police said Brown and two other intruders stole valuables form the home. One of the other men held the couple at gunpoint.

The robbers demanded money from the couple. The victim told the robbers he didn't have any money, so the robbers made off with electronics, cellphones, and two vehicles.

The men were captured on a store's surveillance video later that day when they used the victim's credit card.

Brown is charged with motor vehicle burglary, theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon, convicted felon in possession of handgun, reckless driving, no drivers license, intentionally evading arrest, evading arrest, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is in jail on a $115,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court December 14.

