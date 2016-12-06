Holly Springs proud of recovery efforts 1 year after deadly tornadoes

Damage of the motor sports track as seen from Chopper 5 in 2015. (Source: Chopper 5)

Cleaned up area where the motor sports track is located. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Deadly tornadoes ravaged parts of Mississippi two days before Christmas last year. Now, the town is looking back on a long rebuilding process.

Christmas decorations are going up at City Hall, and it's business as usual for Holly Springs. That, in and of itself, is impressive after an EF3 tornado killed seven people and cut a 100 mile path across North Mississippi.

"For the most part, we've been focusing on recovering from the tornadoes and making sure we help everyone that has received damage," Holly Springs Mayor Kelvin Buck said.

Mid-South volunteers descended on North Mississippi to help in the recovery efforts.

"Our residents immediately began to pull themselves together and began to rebuild our community," Buck said.

And the rebuilding efforts are evident nearly a year later.

The motor sports track located on Old Highway 7 has been cleaned up and new buildings and seats have been built.

"You know, when people can see a need like we had to experience during that tornado and have people, not only locally but nationally, it gives you a great feeling inside," Buck said.

In addition to those volunteer and rebuilding efforts, Mayor Buck also said that's he awaiting reimbursements from Emergency Management Agencies--both federal and state.

