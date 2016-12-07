Sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack given military honors 75 years later

Two counties came together on the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor to give a fallen sailor the proper military honors he deserves.

Seaman Second Class Luther E. Cisco, 20, was on aboard the USS Helena in Pearl Harbor when the Japanese launched their less than two-hour assault on the United States.

Cisco was the first WWII casualty from Madison County, Tennessee and is buried in Hardeman County. The cemetery where Cisco is buried is just across the county line from Madison County.

Cisco was one of the more than 2,400 service members killed during that attack, and one of 34 who died on the USS Helena.

"The Japanese thought that the attack, where almost 2,400 sailors, soldiers, and Marines were killed, would weaken the United States military. What they didn't know is that it would strengthen the resolve of our military," Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder said. "We still mourn the fallen, those like SC2 Luther Cisco, but I also can't help but think about the survivors at Pearl Harbor. Most of them did not have time to grieve. They didn't have time to recover from the trauma they had just experienced. They had to support the effort of the war that had just begun."

According to his obituary, when his body was returned to Tennessee, there was a service but not a military honors service.

Bolivar Mayor Barrett Stevens, a retired Command Sgt. Major with the National Guard, found out about the issue and immediately went to work to provide the fallen sailor with the military honors he should have had 75 years ago.

"I am so proud we could do this for Seaman Cisco," Stevens said. "One of the greatest things we can do is to pay honor to those who have given their lives for our country."

The service was held at Cisco's gravesite, in Cearley Cemetery in Hardeman County.

Tennessee Veterans Affairs Commissioner Col. Many-Bears Grinder was also on hand to present a proclamation from Governor Bill Haslam and to speak.

"What we're trying to do is do justice to this sailor," Stevens said.

In addition, members of the United States Navy from Millington were on hand to provide the 21 gun salute, flag folding, and playing of TAPS. One of the sailors on the detail said when he learned what the event was for, he volunteered for the assignment in order to help honor Cisco.

The flag was presented to family members from the U.S. Navy.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the City of Jackson, City of Bolivar, Hardeman County, and Madison County. The wreath on behalf of the City of Bolivar and Hardeman County featured a color photo of the USS Helena.

Bolivar Mayor Barrett Stevens presented a photo of the ship to Cisco's family members.

"You don't know how much this means," Mary Arnold said. "I've been looking forward to this ever since I heard about it."

Arnold's husband was Cisco's nephew.

Arnold spoke about the day Cisco's body was returned home to Tennessee.

"They brought his body to the old depot and there were people lined up all down the road," Arnold said.

She said the show of support then was huge.

"It's never too late (to give honor)," one family member said.

