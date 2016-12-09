Tennessee Vols to honor wildfire victims during Music City Bowl

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced two children are charged with aggravated arson in connection with the deadly wildfires that destroyed hundreds of buildings, killed at least 14 people, and injured dozens more in East Tennessee.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced two children are charged with aggravated arson in connection with the deadly wildfires that destroyed hundreds of buildings, killed at least 14 people, and injured dozens more in East Tennessee.

The University of Tennessee Volunteers will take the field December 30 against Nebraska in the 19th annual Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl. But this year, the Vols will be doing something a little different -- for a special reason.

The Volunteers plan to sport "Smokey Grey" uniforms in honor of the victims of the Gatlinburg/Sevier County wildfires. The announcement was posted on Tennessee Volunteers Athletics Facebook page on Friday.

The 8-4 Vols will remember the 14 wildfire victims with every play, every score, and every second with the choice of their uniforms. In addition, the tribute is expected to help fans remember the victims.

The Music City Bowl kicks off in Nashville on Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.