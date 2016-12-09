SOURCES: Teens playing with matches started deadly wildfire

A wildfire that claimed the lives of 14 people in Gatlinburg and Sevier County was started by two teenagers playing with matches, according to Knoxville News Sentinel. The newspaper cites sources close to the teenagers, ages 17 and 15, who were charged in connection with the fires.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced earlier this week that two juveniles are charged with aggravated arson, but their ages and identifying information was not released due to their ages. TBI did, however, say the juveniles are from Tennessee, but not from Sevier County.

According to Knoxville News Sentinel, the boys were tossing lit matches on the ground as they hiked.

Sources told Knoxville News Sentinel that a hiker captured a photo of the two teenagers walking away from Chimney Tops Trail. The phone showed smoke in the background. The photo, along with the teenagers' clothes, helped investigators catch them and charge them with arson.

It is still unclear whether the teenagers will face any additional charges, but investigators said at a news conference earlier in the week that additional charges are being considered.

