Accused murderer Joshua Fisher's case reset

A woman was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Monroe Avenue.

A large disturbance happened inside a Shelby County courtroom Thursday, leading to the family of a murder victim being thrown out of court.

Days after a family was escorted from the courtroom during a court hearing of the man accused of killing their loved one, that man was back in court Monday.

Joshua Fisher is accused of murdering 28-year-old Bria Issac after she tried to break up with him. According to her family, Fisher was abusive to Issac and that was the reason she wanted to break up with him.

Fisher's case was reset for Friday and no bond has been issued in this case.

However, last week his court appearance didn't go so smoothly as the one Monday.

Fisher was in court for a separate domestic assault charge when Issac's family had to be escorted out of the courtroom when he was given a bond for that case of $8,000. After setting the bond, the Fisher family started yelling at the judge and at Fisher. Security removed the family from the courtroom.

The family said they just want justice for Issac.

