Hass named first female president of Rhodes College

For the first time in its 168 year history, Rhodes College has tapped a woman to be its president.

Marjorie Hass was named as the school's 20th leader. The unanimous vote by the Board of Trustees made history for the school.

Hass currently sits as the president of Austin College and the chair of the Board of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

Hass became Austin's president in July 2009. According to Austin College, she has "strengthened a firm foundation of success at Austin College, promoting a culture of academic excellence and access to legendary teaching."

Austin College said since she has assumed the role of president, she has "employed a transparent and disciplined approach to financial stability as the College has successfully navigated a recessionary economy."

She has also seen a marked improvement in the fundraising at Austin, with donations reaching over $80 million.

Prior to her becoming the 15th president of Austin College, she was provost at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

It's her track record that attracted university leaders. They said Hass has a record of exceptional leadership and that is what she will bring to Rhodes.

Hass said she is looking forward to leading the college.

"I think women do bring something special to their leadership roles and I look forward to serving the college from that way," Hass said. "But, I also think people are ready to accept leadership in whatever form it comes in."

She will officially assume her position July 1, 2017, after President Troutt retires.

Troutt has seen an incredibly successful 18 years at Rhodes out of his more than 35 years of being a college president.

Hass has a Ph.D in philosophy from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

